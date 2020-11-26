In her corner. Chrissy Teigen stood up for Meghan Markle after the Suits alum chose to publicly share her July miscarriage story.

When a Twitter user slammed the former actress, 39, for writing “a 1,000-word op-ed about herself” on Wednesday, November 25, Teigen, 34, replied, “Award for today’s absolute piece of s–t goes to… Congratulations, piece of s–t.”

The Cravings author ultimately deleted the tweet, writing, “Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol.” The Utah native, who suffered a pregnancy loss in September, went on to write that she has not been tweeting much lately because she is “in a bit of a grief depression hole.”

The Bring the Funny judge concluded, “Do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me OK? Thank u and love you!”

Other celebrities have supported Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to publicly share their loss. Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown praised their “frank and raw miscarriage account” on Wednesday, tweeting, “Sharing this profound grief as @chrissyteigen also did, is a blessing to those who have also experienced it. They know that in the midst of [heartbreak], they are not alone.”

Markle, who shares son Archie, 18 months, with the former military pilot, 36, explained in her essay for The New York Times that she considered sharing her experience a step “toward healing.”

The Los Angeles native wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few. We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.”

The royal family members are “deeply saddened” by her and Harry’s miscarriage, a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, noting that Prince Charles has been especially helpful. “[He] regularly checks in on them,” the insider said.

The source also called Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, a “tower of strength” for the couple. “She’s guiding Harry and Meghan — helping them heal and come to terms with their painful loss. But for anyone who has suffered from a miscarriage, it’s something you never fully get over.”