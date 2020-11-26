Showing support. Earl Charles Spencer and more celebrities have praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to publicly share their miscarriage.

The Suits alum, 39, suffered a pregnancy loss in July of this year, she wrote in a candid op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday, November 25.

The actress described the “sharp cramp” she experienced after changing her 18-month-old son Archie’s diaper, writing, “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write about her emotional experience in the hospital with the former military pilot, 36. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” Markle wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. … Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

The couple agreed to share their loss with the world because the “unbearable grief [is] experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Northwestern University grad explained. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

She and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 and announced five months later that they had a little one on the way. Archie arrived in May 2019.

The family of three left the United Kingdom for Canada and ultimately Montecito, California, in January after announcing their decision to step back from their duties as senior royal family members.

