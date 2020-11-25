In it together. The royal family members have been there for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their miscarriage.

“[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

Buckingham Palace tells Us that the couple’s pregnancy loss is “a deeply personal matter.”

The Suits alum, 39, candidly described her July miscarriage experience in a Wednesday, November 25, op-ed for The New York Times. “After changing [my son Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” Markle wrote. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The former actress went on to write that she ended up in the hospital holding Harry’s hand, adding, “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. … Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

By sharing their pain, the Los Angeles native hoped that she and the former military pilot, 36, could take their “first steps toward healing.” She explained, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few. We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.”

The couple have been praised for their honesty, with Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown tweeting, “Sharing this profound grief as @chrissyteigen also did, is a blessing to those who have also experienced it. They know that in the midst of [heartbreak], they are not alone.”

Harry’s uncle Earl Charles Spencer said during a Lorraine appearance that “all” of his thoughts are with them. “I can’t imagine the agony for any couple losing a child in this way and it’s so very, very sad,” Princess Diana‘s brother, 56, said.

Markle wed Harry in May 2018, and they welcomed their son, now 18 months, the following year.

With reporting by Travis Cronin