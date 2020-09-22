For better or for worse! Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin’s coparenting dynamic is a work in progress.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Goop creator, 47, explained during a Tuesday, September 22, Drew Barrymore Show appearance. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

The Shakespeare in Love star went on to say that she and the Coldplay frontman, 43, are “trying [their] best” while raising daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14. “I really wanted my kids not to be traumatized, if it were possible,” the Los Angeles native explained.

The Oscar winner is in a “better” place with the singer than she was during their marriage, she added, noting that she’s had to have “radical accountability” to reach that place.

“You have to know that every relationship is 50/50,” Paltrow told Drew Barrymore. “No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other persons actions or whatever the case may be. If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal.”

Barrymore, 45, also coparents two kids — daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The Santa Clarita Diet star chimed in, “None of us want to get it wrong for our kids just because of what happened in the marriage is not about the parenting. This is about their relationship with their dad and their mom, not about their relationship with your marriage.”

The Golden Globe winner split from the art consultant, 42, in 2016, while Paltrow and Martin “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. The Clean Plate author is now married to Brad Falchuk, and the Grammy winner has moved on with Dakota Johnson.