Gobble gobble! Celebrity parents pulled out all the stops celebrating Thanksgiving with their kids this year.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert dressed their 2-week-old son, Reed, in a turkey costume on Thursday, November 26. “Marinated and cooked this little Turkey for 9 months to perfection,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a sleeping shot of her infant via Instagram.

The Colorado native’s husband, also 33, went as far as to put the newborn in a pan full of vegetables and apples. The Bachelorette alum pretended to put Reed in the oven, writing, “It better be good.”

Nick Viall commented on the social media upload: “This looks unsafe … but what do I know I’m not a parent.”

Tolbert and the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost welcomed their baby boy earlier this month. “Officially outnumbered,” the Missouri native captioned Reed’s Instagram debut.

As for Patti Murin, the Broadway star, 40, dressed her 4-month-old daughter, Cecily, in a turkey hat. “May this face bring you as much joy today as it brings us,” the actress wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The New York native gave birth to her and her Chicago Med costar Colin Donnell‘s daughter in July. The “superhero” infant had open-heart surgery at 10 weeks old “to repair a rather large hole that she was born with,” Murin revealed last month.

“We found out about this when I was 22 weeks pregnant, so we’d known for a while that this was inevitable,” the new mom captioned an October Instagram post. “But no matter how much you prepare mentally, watching your impossibly tiny new daughter go through an incredibly serious and invasive surgery is gut wrenching at best. Helping her recover day by day, breath by breath, has been humbling and inspiring. Our daughter isn’t even 4 months old and she’s already more badass than I’ll ever be.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities dressing up their little ones for the holiday season, from Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper to Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif.