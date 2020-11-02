So strong! Patti Murin dressed her 3-month-old daughter, Cecily, as Captain Marvel for the best reason.

“She’s a real life, true superhero,” the actress, 40, captioned a Saturday, October 31, Instagram slideshow. “Almost six weeks ago, at just 10 weeks old, Cecily had open heart surgery to repair a rather large hole that she was born with. A lot of babies are born with this condition, but the majority of them close up on their own. We found out about this when I was 22 weeks pregnant, so we’d known for a while that this was inevitable. But no matter how much you prepare mentally, watching your impossibly tiny new daughter go through an incredibly serious and invasive surgery is gut wrenching at best.”

The New York native went on to write, “Helping her recover day by day, breath by breath, has been humbling and inspiring. Our daughter isn’t even 4 months old and she’s already more badass than I’ll ever be.”

The little one is “doing so, so well now,” the Broadway star added. “She’s the most heroic person I know, and I can’t wait to tell her stories about how brave she was when she was just a teeny bean.”

In the social media upload, Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, cuddled up to their infant at the hospital in throwback photos before showing off her Halloween look.

The newborn previously rocked a Captain America tee earlier this month. “Yup,” the Frozen star captioned an Instagram photo of Cecily sporting the superhero shirt.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Murin and the actor, 38, had welcomed their baby girl, five months after the Chicago Med alums’ pregnancy announcement. (The couple previously suffered a miscarriage.)

“Best answer to ‘what’s next for you’ ever,” she captioned her Instagram reveal in February.

Murin battled the coronavirus while pregnant with Cecily. “This virus can’t cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now,” she wrote via Instagram in April after describing her “mild” symptoms. “I’m eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she’s kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she’s growing stronger by the day.”

