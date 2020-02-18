Baby makes three! Chicago Med alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are about to make their family a little bit bigger.

The Broadway star, 39, and Arrow alum, 37, are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in June 2015, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I’m going to be someone’s mom!” Murin said on Tuesday, February 18.

Donnell echoed his wife’s excitement, adding, “We’re totally thrilled. I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn’t it?’ It’s crazy exciting. We’re just super, overwhelmingly happy.”

News that the musical theater stars will be welcoming a little girl comes shortly after Murin finished her tenure as Princess Anna in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Frozen.

“For the past 17-and-a-half weeks, I’ve been living this dual life of being two people: a Disney princess and also, pregnant. So I’m really looking forward to closing this chapter and concentrating on preparing for this next adventure,” she said. “It’s especially great that no one will have to ask, ‘So what are you working on next?’ Because guess what’s next? I’m growing a human!”

The exciting addition of a little girl to their family follows a difficult experience that Murin had before signing onto the Disney musical.

“They had asked me to come back in for a mix and match and I had a miscarriage four days before, so I said ‘No,’” she told Us in May 2018. “I knew by saying no it could absolutely let Frozen go from my life forever but I wasn’t in a place to go. I was sort of in a mindset of starting a family and was like, whatever’s going to happen is going to happen … It was an emotional couple of weeks.”

But with Donnell’s support, Murin eventually returned to audition with Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Princess Elsa. The actress’ chemistry was undeniable and they’ve starred as sisters for the last two years, even taking their final bows together on Sunday, February 16.

As Murin prepared to take the stage one last time with Levy, she thanked her “partner in crime” for being by her side throughout their time on Broadway.

“Every night when @caissielevy and I come out at the end of the show, without fail, we turn to each other and say ‘love you’ before separating to take our bows,” Murin wrote in a sweet Instagram caption days before her final show. “To me, that symbolizes our whole relationship. My sister, my friend, my partner in crime, the only person in the entire world who understands every single thing I’ve gone through during this #FrozenBroadway journey.”