Taking a stand! Maren Morris took to social media to prove that women can do anything — even if they are expectant mothers!

In a new Instagram post, the pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump as she posed with Annie Clements, a musician who tours as part of the country singer’s band. The Grammy winner congratulated her pal, who is also a mother-to-be, and took the opportunity to raise awareness about female musicians who have been faced with picking between their careers and motherhood.

“So unbelievably happy for you @annieclements ! I love that we’ll get to experience this new-mom-on-the-road life together,” the “My Church” singer, 29, wrote on Sunday, December 29. “I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose.”

Morris continued, “I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women. So, let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.😊✨”

Morris, who is currently on her GIRL: The World Tour, announced via Instagram in October that she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd. In sharing the happy news, she posted a nearly nude photo that gave fans a first look at her baby bump. Hurd, 33, posed close beside his love.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she captioned the stunning pic. “See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻”

Days later, she hinted at her soon-to-be baby’s due date via Instagram. “Got another Aries in the mix. Uh oh. ♈️🔥,” she wrote as she shared a chic snap of herself wearing a long sleeve black crop top and black underwear with a cowboy hat.

The following month, the “Bones” songstress posted an adorable moment of her son from her sonogram. “I got a wave today,” she captioned the Instagram Story footage.

News of Morris’ pregnancy came more than one year after she wed Hurd in Nashville in March 2018. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly this March, she opened up about what fellow country star Keith Urban’s marriage to Nicole Kidman taught her about her own.

“I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman,” she said at the time. “They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”