Patti Murin 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

You may know Patti Murin from her role as Princess Anna in Broadway’s Frozen, but there are many other things about her that will definitely surprise you!

1. I absolutely LOVE airports. Time zones don’t exist, and I find that magical. Also, when I fly, I always order tomato juice with ice. I do not drink this anywhere else except in the sky.

2. I drink iced coffee year round. I’m not a quitter.

3. I was a college cheerleader at Syracuse University. It was the classic “go with a friend to tryouts so they won’t be alone,” and then I made the squad and she didn’t. Also, in 8th grade, I was voted Most Valuable Cheerleader.

4. I’m an extroverted introvert. Meaning while I love interacting with people, I REALLY love sitting on my couch with my husband and dogs and no one else.

5. I dated the same guy all throughout high school and am still very good friends with him.

6. I knew Colin [Donnell] was the one when we took a cross country road trip together and ended up liking each other MORE.

7. I am deathly allergic to carrots.

8. I can answer any trivia question about Full House that exists.

9. I was the original Sharpay Evans in the stage premiere of High School Musical.

10. I still love the 80s TV show Kids Incorporated and routinely watch episodes on YouTube.

11. I geek out way more meeting authors than I do famous actors.

12. I can guess the house they choose on House Hunters correctly 98 percent of the time. No exaggeration.

13. I LOVE beauty products — face, hair, skin. I’m obsessed.

14. I played the clarinet for 8 years and because of that, I’m a great sight reader.

15. I ran track in high school and was competitive in the 100 meter hurdles.

16. For different musicals, I’ve had to learn how to roller skate, play basketball, twirl a baton and speak in about five different accents.

17. I hated seeing blood on TV until I started working on Chicago Med. Now it’s very difficult to gross me out.

18. I can only watch really scary movies after I’ve had a few drinks.

19. My very first job was working at McDonald’s and to be honest, it’s still one of my absolute favorite fast food restaurants.

20. I crashed my first car into a tree. I was totally fine, but the tree was not.

21. My favorite app is Zillow. Don’t tell me your address or I will immediately find out how much you paid for your house.

22. In first grade, we were studying the letter “C” and I raised my hand and said my mom was having a baby that we were naming Cheryl. This was a complete and total lie.

23. Also in first grade, my teacher moved my desk away from everyone else’s because I was too much of a “social butterfly.”

24. I started learning to read when I was 3 years old.

25. I absolutely love Barbie … as in, the doll.

