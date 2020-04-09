Patti Murin believes she has coronavirus amid her pregnancy, joking, “Even Disney princesses can get sick.”
The Broadway star, 39, posted a picture of her dog huddled under the covers via Instagram on Thursday, April 9, and detailed her symptoms in the caption.
“I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out, and after talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it’s COVID-19,” the New York native wrote. “I can’t get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I’m going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale.”
Whether Murin has COVID-19 or something else, the actress said her recovery plan remains the same — “Sleep, tons of fluids, and Tylenol.”
She reassured her social media followers that she and her baby are both “fine.” Murin, who originated the role of Frozen‘s Princess Anna on Broadway, explained, “This virus can’t cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now. I’m eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she’s kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she’s growing stronger by the day.”
Us Weekly confirmed in February that she and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage. “I’m going to be someone’s mom!” the pregnant star said at the time.
The Arrow alum, 37, chimed in, “We’re totally thrilled. I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn’t it?’ It’s crazy exciting. We’re just super, overwhelmingly happy.”
The Chicago Med alums tied the knot in 2015 in New York. Three years later, Murin opened up to Us exclusively about her pregnancy loss.
“They had asked me to come back in for a mix and match [for Frozen auditions] and I had a miscarriage four days before, so I said ‘No,’” she told Us at the time. “I knew by saying no it could absolutely let Frozen go from my life forever but I wasn’t in a place to go. I was sort of in a mindset of starting a family and was like, whatever’s going to happen is going to happen … It was an emotional couple of weeks.”
Donnell encouraged his wife to return to auditions, and she and Cassie Levy, who played Princess Elsa, went on to star as sisters onstage for two years. Their last show was in February.
