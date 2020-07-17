Welcome to the Chicago Med family! Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed a baby girl named Cecily Philips Donnell on Tuesday, July 14, Us Weekly confirms.

The Broadway star, 39, announced in February that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 after previously suffering a miscarriage. “Best answer to ‘what’s next for you’ ever,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

As for Donnell, 37, the Arrow alum posted pictures of his and Murin’s two dogs wearing “Soon to be Big Brother” capes. “These guys are excited for Summer 2020,” the actor wrote.

Two months later, the New York native told her Instagram followers that she was “pretty certain” she had contracted coronavirus. She joked, “Even Disney princesses can get sick,” referencing her March 2018 to February 2020 role as Princess Anna on Broadway.

“I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out, and after talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it’s COVID-19,” Murin wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I’m going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale.”

The Frozen star detailed her plans to recover with “sleep, lots of fluids and Tylenol,” adding that her baby-to-be was “fine.”

Murin explained, “This virus can’t cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now. I’m eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she’s kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she’s growing stronger by the day.”

The then-pregnant documented her baby bump progress throughout her pregnancy, from bathing suit shots in her first trimester to side views in her third. “She dances around a lot in there these days,” Murin captioned a photo of her 5-month belly.

She and the Missouri native got engaged in December 2014 and tied the knot the following year in New York.

People was the first to report the couple’s baby news.