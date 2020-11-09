Reunited and it feels so good! Two of Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice’s four daughters visited their dad in Italy for the first time in 2020.

“Happy to be back,” Milania, 15, captioned a Friday, November 6, Instagram photo of herself smiling with the former reality star, 48.

The teenager went on to post Instagram Story videos with her big sister Gia, 19, walking through Rome. “We’re back,” she wrote.

Joe’s daughters last came to Italy in December 2019. “They are so cute so happy,” he captioned an Instagram video at the time. The Italy native said in the footage: “Welcome to Italy again. I love you. You’re so cute.”

That was Joe’s second visit with his kids since he moved to Italy in October following his deportation order. He was taken into ICE custody seven months prior after completing a 41-month prison sentence.

He and Teresa, 48, called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in September, and Joe has been dating “a lawyer.”

He told Wendy Williams the following month: “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”

Joe went on to say that he talks to his daughters “every day,” saying, “Melania was just gonna call me now. I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what are you gonna do? Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”

Scroll down to see pics from their reunion in Italy.