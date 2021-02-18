Did Jackie Goldschneider go too far by bringing up Teresa Giudice’s 20-year-old daughter during a heated fight on the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Gia Giudice’s unexpected role on the Wednesday, February 17, episode.

“I think that it was terrible to bring in [Gia]. It’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in,” Melissa, who is Gia’s aunt, told Us. “I never want to bring [up] a child — even if they’re 18, whatever, however old they are. I mean, I know Gia is 20 now. It doesn’t matter. All of our kids to me are always off-limits.”

During Wednesday’s premiere, Teresa, 48, claimed she heard rumors that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating on his wife with someone at the gym. After the 44-year-old journalist pleaded with her costar to say the rumors weren’t true, Teresa and Jackie got into a screaming match. Jackie subsequently compared the affair claims to suggesting that Gia does “coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“First of all, she didn’t even say like, ‘How would you feel if I had said [this about Gia]?’ It wasn’t even articulated in that way. It was a statement,” Jennifer, 43, told Us. “And even though I know what her intention was, saying that about someone’s child —an innocent child that really has nothing to do with this No. 1 — [and] No. 2, let’s not forget that Jackie came for Teresa’s husband on more than one occasion.”

Jennifer was referring to Jackie’s past comments about how Teresa’s now-ex-husband, Joe Giudice, wouldn’t have gone to jail if she could “control” him.

“So, you can go for her husband, but she can’t come for yours?” Jennifer said. “She’s come for Teresa on more than one occasion.”

Jackie, for her part, told Us that her comment about Gia was an “analogy.” During her chat with Us, Margaret, 53, noted that Teresa “didn’t realize was an analogy.”

The “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget” podcast host explained: “I think when anybody brings up your child, you automatically go on autopilot. I understand why [Jackie] was just like, ‘Who else was I going to bring up?’ … Obviously, in hindsight, it wasn’t the best analogy and you can’t really bring up people’s children. Jackie’s an attorney and she argues like an attorney and it just went South.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.