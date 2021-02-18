Things got heated between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider during the season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the latter tells Us Weekly exclusively that she has no regrets when it comes to her shutdown with the OG.

During the Wednesday, February 17, premiere, Teresa, 48, alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was unfaithful to her with someone at his gym. After the 44-year-old journalist learned that the Standing Strong author was making these claims about Evan at his birthday party, Jackie asked Teresa to admit that she was lying.

“She doesn’t even know who told her. I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her ass,” Jackie tells Us about Teresa’s claims. “I was really caught off-guard. I expect the best from people. I really thought that she was gonna make it right. And then we’d all go to Lake George the next day. And that is not the way it happened. And it really caught me off-guard.”

Instead of making amends, things got worse between the costars when Jackie compared the cheating claims about Evan to rumors that Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, “snorts coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie tells Us. “I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

After Jackie brought up the 20-year-old college student, Teresa snapped and repeatedly called her castmate a “c—t.” The showdown was so intense that Jackie, who joined the cast during 9, nearly quit the show.

“When it comes to my family, I will never be OK with somebody trying to come between us. So, I’ll never have a thick skin when it comes to my family,” Jackie tells Us. “The fact that anybody could think that you could do something that potentially destroys a family with four young children, and then just be like, ‘Who cares’ to me? There’s no show I could be on long enough that that would ever happen.”

Jackie and Evan, who wed in 2006, share two sets of twins: 12-year-old Jonas and Adin and 9-year-old Alexis and Hudson. Teresa, for her part, is also the mother of Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

“My girls are so strong and resilient,” Teresa told Us ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “And they have always been good at adapting to changes, which is something I feel is very important because life is very unpredictable.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.