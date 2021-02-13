Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast always brings the drama, this season is getting personal. With changes in families, marriage struggles and more, the cast opens up exclusively with Us Weekly in the latest issue, on newsstands now.

Teresa Giudice may have had the most ups and downs over the past few years, but she’s finally in a good place, she tells Us.

“I am always excited to start new chapters in my life, whether that be in business or with my personal life,” Teresa, 48, says. “Right now, the chapter I’m in feels really good and I am looking forward to it playing out on the show.”

The reality star is currently in a good spot with her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, five months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized. The exes announced their split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. They share four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“My girls are so strong and resilient, and they have always been good at adapting to changes, which is something I feel is very important because life is very unpredictable,” she tells Us.

The Turning the Tables author, however, will have a bit of drama with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. In the promo for the season, Melissa, 41, snaps at Teresa, after the topic of Joe comes up in interviews.

“I’m going to be very honest right now. You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t and I’m going to don’t from now on. I am done,” Melissa said on Us’ “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Friday, February 12. “It’s like when I’m doing the right thing, and you will see, I’m literally sticking up for her, we did it wrong. So, guess what? To each their own. I’m done sticking up for anyone.”

So, what other spats will occur this season? The cast spills all with Us below:

Real Housewives of New Jersey debuts on Bravo Wednesday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET.