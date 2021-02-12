Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 41

Melissa Gorga Is ‘Done’ Defending Teresa Giudice: ‘I Can’t Win’

By

Done defending Teresa! Melissa Gorga has learned her lesson over the years and says she “can’t win” when it comes to defending sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, Teresa Giudice.

“I’m going to be very honest right now. You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t and I’m going to don’t from now on. I am done,” Melissa told Us Weekly on the Friday, February 12 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It’s like when I’m doing the right thing, and you will see, I’m literally sticking up for her, we did it wrong. So, guess what? To each their own. I’m done sticking up for anyone.”

Melissa Gorga Is Done Defending Teresa Giudice
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

At the end of the season 11 trailer for the upcoming season of RHONJ Joe Gorga brings up Teresa’s now-ex-husband, Joe Giudice, talking about him in the press. The spat had Melissa, 41, snapping at Teresa, 48, after she defended her ex.

“I am going to just sit back here mind my own business and not stick up anymore for her because it was like, ‘I can’t win,’” the New Jersey native explained. “I literally sometimes just feel like I can’t win and guess what? I’m finally OK with that. I’m just going to say nothing anymore and you’re on your own.”

However, it’s not just Melissa and Teresa who are at odds this season, Melissa’s marriage to Joe, 41, will also be tested.

“It’s not easy. We’re struggling. I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today, but we were struggling and we show it,” she told Us. “We’re fighting out of it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

