Jennifer Aydin Teresa and Joe Giudice Have an Amazing Relationship

Happily divorced! Since finalizing their divorce after 20 years of marriage, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice couldn’t be in a better place.

“They have an amazing relationship. There’s no animosity there,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin told Us Weekly on the Friday, February 26 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “They look like they have a mutual respect for each other and I feel like everything’s good.”

The former couple, who announced their split in December 2019 and share four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabrielle, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, are both in new relationships. Teresa, 48, is now dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas, while Joe, 48, is dating Daniela Fittipaldi.

However, that doesn’t stop Teresa from defending her ex-husband on this season of RHONJ during an argument with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

“This is the father of her children. We can’t negate the years that they’ve been together. I feel like out of respect for her children and out of respect for the relationship that they had, she should defend him if she feels the need to,” Aydin, 43, explained to Us. “I mean, she’s not going to sit here and praise Joe when he does something wrong, but if there is a situation where he deserves to be defended, I feel like it should come from Teresa. That’s, like, a no-brainer to me.”

Aydin is now on board with Teresa’s relationship with Ruelas, 46, saying that “nothing seems to bother her” since the pair got together in December 2020.

“She just definitely seems a lot happier, but happy before too and was living her best life,” the Bravo star told Us. “With everything that she was going through, with everything she was handling, and of course, the death of her father was, I’m sure, very devastating to her. So I feel like this meeting of Louie couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.