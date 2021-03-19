Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 46

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals the Moment She Knew She Was Done With ‘RHOBH’: ‘I Was Very, Very, Very Unhappy’

By

Moved on! It’s been nearly two years since Lisa Vanderpump officially quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. While the Bravo star admits many “good things” came of her time on the show, her final season was an unpleasant experience.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” Vanderpump, 60, told Us Weekly on the Friday, March 19, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals the Moment She Knew She Was Done With ‘RHOBH
Lisa Vanderpump. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Housewives fans will remember that Vanderpump and her former costar and friend Kyle Richards had a major falling out over Puppygate in 2018.  Richards, 52, questioned the Vanderpump Rules star when a story leaked to the press about the incident involving a dog that Dorit Kemsley got from Vanderpump Dogs, which ended up in a heated argument that culminated with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Richards out of their house.

“When I said ‘I swear to you on my children’s life,’ and somebody goes, ‘I don’t believe you, in that nanosecond I knew that’s it for me,” the Pooch Perfect judge explained to Us. “Any friend of mine, if they would say, you know, ‘I swear to you all my children’s life,’ I would not ever need to question anything again … so I walked out.”

The SUR owner is now concentrating on her new E! series, Overserved — which features her hosting dinner parties for celebs at her L.A. home Villa Rosa — but is not ruling out a return to the Housewives franchise.

“People always ask me, ‘Would I go back?’ You can never say never, because I always said I’d never do a reality show in the first place,” she told Us. “I had so many good experiences that came from that and I had such a good relationship with the production. Vanderpump Rules was born out of that.”

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

