Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 50

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Felt ‘Disgust’ With Jennifer Aydin After Admitting She Slept With Her Former Boss

By

The claws are coming out! With Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschnieder putting their differences behind them on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it appears that a new feud is brewing between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

In a recent episode of the hit Bravo series, Margaret claimed that Jennifer never fights with her husband, Bill Aydin, “Cause he’s your f—ing meal ticket for your whole f—ing family!”

Former 'RHONJ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Now, The Cavier Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author, 54, is admitting she said that because in her season 11 tagline, Jennifer, 43, says, “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

Margaret Josephs Was Disgusted With Jennifer Aydin After Sloppy Remark
Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“I think it says it all in her tagline, ‘Money can’t buy happiness,’ but obviously it buys her happiness because she has unlimited credit. So, what you are saying is that your happiness is bought by money. That’s what you’re saying because you can spend endlessly,” Margaret told Us Weekly on the Friday, April 16, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Her happiness can be bought by material possessions, so that’s why I said it. It was a dig.”

Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Read article

The Macbeth Collection founder admits that her costar is not a “bad person,” but thinks that she “doesn’t understand what is going on in the real world.”

Earlier this season, Margaret emotionally revealed to her costars that she was “pressured” into having sex with a much-older boss early in her fashion career, which Jennifer called a “sloppy” moment.

“[I felt] disgust. That diminishes everything I’ve worked for my entire life,” Margaret admitted to Us. “It’s very disappointing when another woman would say that about someone. I wouldn’t expect it from anybody at this point and knowing that I had my own business for 21 years, I’m not even sure who I slept my way to the top with.”

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 49

Meghan King: Vicki Gunvalson ’Still Has Me Blocked’ on Instagram
The feud continues! While it’s been three years since Meghan King exited The Real Housewives of Orange County, it appears her rivalry with former costar Vicki Gunvlason is still on. “Vicki and I did not get along from...
Flip podcast card

Episode 48

Bethenny Frankel: You Can't Be 'Thin, Successful' and 'Having Sex'
You can’t have it all! While former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel may appear to be balancing motherhood, her engagement to Paul Bernon and her many businesses, the entrepreneur admits there is...
Flip podcast card

Episode 47

Shannon Beador: ‘Of Course’ I Want To Be Married Again
Ready to take the next step. Shannon Beador has been dating boyfriend John Janssen for nearly two years and while things are “going great,” she is not ruling out another trip down the aisle. “Of course I want to be...
Flip podcast card

Episode 46

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals the Moment She Knew She Was Done With ‘RHOBH’
Moved on! It’s been nearly two years since Lisa Vanderpump officially quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. While the Bravo star admits many “good things” came of her time on the show, her final...
Flip podcast card

Episode 45

Margaret Josephs Went Through ‘Emotional Issues’ With Husband on ‘RHONJ’
Taking a marital toll! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has been no stranger to drama with her castmates, but it appears on season 11, her problems are at home with husband Joe Benigno. “The most challenging...
<
Flip podcast card