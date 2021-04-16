Margaret Josephs Was Disgusted With Jennifer Aydin After Sloppy Remark

The claws are coming out! With Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschnieder putting their differences behind them on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it appears that a new feud is brewing between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

In a recent episode of the hit Bravo series, Margaret claimed that Jennifer never fights with her husband, Bill Aydin, “Cause he’s your f—ing meal ticket for your whole f—ing family!”

Now, The Cavier Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author, 54, is admitting she said that because in her season 11 tagline, Jennifer, 43, says, “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

“I think it says it all in her tagline, ‘Money can’t buy happiness,’ but obviously it buys her happiness because she has unlimited credit. So, what you are saying is that your happiness is bought by money. That’s what you’re saying because you can spend endlessly,” Margaret told Us Weekly on the Friday, April 16, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Her happiness can be bought by material possessions, so that’s why I said it. It was a dig.”

The Macbeth Collection founder admits that her costar is not a “bad person,” but thinks that she “doesn’t understand what is going on in the real world.”

Earlier this season, Margaret emotionally revealed to her costars that she was “pressured” into having sex with a much-older boss early in her fashion career, which Jennifer called a “sloppy” moment.

“[I felt] disgust. That diminishes everything I’ve worked for my entire life,” Margaret admitted to Us. “It’s very disappointing when another woman would say that about someone. I wouldn’t expect it from anybody at this point and knowing that I had my own business for 21 years, I’m not even sure who I slept my way to the top with.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.