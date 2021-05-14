Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 54

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania ‘Never Separated’ From Ex-Husband Frank: ‘We Are Together’  

So much love for her ex! Despite divorcing over 20 years ago, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania still has nothing but love, and a close relationship, with ex-husband Frank Catania.

Every 'Real Housewives' Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Dolores and Frank Catania. Shutterstock (2)

“Everybody wants us to be together. We are together, we really are. We never separated, even though we got the divorce, which I hope I could write about someday so that people can understand that you could still have a relationship with someone,” Dolores, 50, told Us Weekly on the Friday, May 14, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Life is constantly changing, no matter what happens.”

Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far)

While she may be on good terms with her ex — with whom she shares daughter Gabrielle, 25, and son Frank Jr., 23 — the New Jersey native is currently dating David Principe. Over the course of the 11th season of the Bravo show, which premiered earlier this year, her costars felt that Principe was stalling their engagement by gifting her a Porsche. However, Dolores admitted another walk down the aisle most likely isn’t for her.

“I’ve gotten used to the freedom that I have now without the kids, without responsibilities, without accountabilities. I don’t know, maybe I’d get married and live separate,” Dolores told Us. “When I first got married to Frank, I didn’t know that there was an option to live a life without being married. It was the way I was raised. You graduate, you become a wife and a mother, and that’s just the only mentality I knew. But now, I grow so much from freedom. You grow so much, and you learn so much more about yourself. So, I’ve learned a lot about myself and had a lot of time to think about things.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

