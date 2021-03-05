Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 44

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania: Plastic Surgery Caused ‘Stress Fractures’ in Her Relationship with David Principe 

By

Under the knife! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Cantina is no stranger to plastic surgery, but boyfriend David Principe wasn’t too thrilled with the decision since she “didn’t need it.”

“It’s not a matter of what I needed, it’s what I wanted. I’m not about what somebody else thinks I need in my life. I’ve been through enough,” Catania, 50, told Us Weekly on the Friday, March 5, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “He really was angry. He was so mad at me and he didn’t let up on it. I let him be mad for a little while and then I had to say, ‘Listen, you either live with it or we just have to move on.’ There has been some stress, family stress fractures in the relationship.”

Catania underwent a tummy tuck surgery which helped her lose 25 pounds and previously went under the knife for a breast augmentation, face lift, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

Dolores Catania and David Principe Plastic Surgery Caused Stress in Relationship
David Principe and Dolores Catania Courtesy of Dolores Catania/Instagram

The reality star also opened up about how she continues to balance her relationship with Principe, who she’s been dating since 2017, and her close friendship with ex-husband Frank Catania. The former couple share two children, son Frankie, 22, and daughter Gabrielle, 18.

“If you’re a man in my life, no.1, you have to be sure enough with yourself to handle my relationship with my ex-husband,” the Bravo star explained to Us. “And you have to be man enough to be able to handle my personality, not that I’m strong. I will do more for a guy, I’ll cook, I’ll clean, I’ll come home in a full gown and make you food at 10 o’clock, but don’t try to stop me from being who I am and doing what I want to do. And don’t try to get in between my family dynamics.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

