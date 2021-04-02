Bethenny Frankel You Can't Be Thin Successful and Having Sex

You can’t have it all! While former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel may appear to be balancing motherhood, her engagement to Paul Bernon and her many businesses, the entrepreneur admits there is always something lacking.

“You can’t be thin, successful, having sex, tan, in good shape and sleeping at the same time. If you know somebody who is, then tell him not to call me,” Frankel told Us Weekly on the Friday, April 1, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I don’t want to know who they are.”

The New York native, 50, does prioritize one thing in her life, her sleep, which she considers her only form of exercise.

“I value self-care very much and I value sleep. I don’t exercise really very much at all, so that hasn’t been great, but really I try to sleep as much as possible and make that such a priority.” Frankel told Us while promoting Scotch Brands’ Ship It Forward Small Business Grant, which runs from March 29 to April 16. “I’ve now convinced myself that sleep is exercise. I tell everybody that and no one seems to agree with me, but I’m going to continue to push that forward. I wake up sweating sometimes, so I think it’s exercise.”

The Bravo personality is also is focusing on spending as much time as possible with her daughter, Bryn, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“It’s funny because she’ll be on a break from school and want to hang out,” the former Bethenny host told Us. “She didn’t really know I work. So now she’s on a break or lunch and it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, what are we doing?’ I’m like, ‘You’re usually at school.’ So I end up spending more time with her because we do some art or doing something at lunch. It’s been definitely different.”