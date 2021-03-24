Fun in the sun! Bethenny Frankel flashed her massive diamond ring on the beach after finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy and getting engaged to Paul Bernon.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, took a dip in the ocean in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, March 23, soaking up rays in a blue bikini. Frankel donned a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses as she jumped into the waves. After lounging in a yellow inner tube, the entrepreneur grabbed a surfboard and paddled out from the shore.

Frankel’s adventurous outing came shortly after news broke of her engagement to Bernon, 43, after three years of dating on and off. The pair were first linked in October 2018, several months after Frankel’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

In July 2019, the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host gushed over her relationship with the film producer, who made her feel “happy in a way that’s different” than she had in previous romances. “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced,” she joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time. “But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in October 2020 that Frankel and the Peabody Award winner had split. Later that month, the reality TV personality admitted that “not everything works out” when it comes to love.

“So many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, ‘When are you getting engaged?’ ‘When are you having a baby?’ ‘When are you getting married?'” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow.”

Hours before her engagement made headlines, Us confirmed that a judge signed off on her divorce from Hoppy, 50, more than eight years after they called it quits. The former couple tied the knot in March 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Bryn, two months later. They announced that they were going their separate ways after two years.

In January 2013, the Skinnygirl founder submitted the paperwork to officially end her marriage — and subsequently entered a messy, years-long court battle regarding custody of their daughter. “All Bethenny wants to do is move on,” a source exclusively revealed that June.

Four years later, the duo’s divorce proceedings were delayed when Hoppy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the BStrong founder. He denied the accusations and accepted a plea deal in October 2017, agreeing to a six-month stay away order in order to have the case dismissed.

Frankel and the businessman appeared together in court in March 2019 but were still unable to reach an agreement at the time after multiple hearings. Two months before their divorce was made final, the Bethenny Ever After alum joked about the drama on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m still married,” she teased at the time.

Scroll down for a closer look at Frankel’s engagement ring!