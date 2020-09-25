Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s divorce has officially lasted twice as long as their marriage. The Real Housewives of New York City alum caught up with Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 24 — and confirmed that she is still legally married.

“Are you and Paul talking marriage?” the 52-year-old host asked Frankel, 49, on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, referring to the reality TV personality’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

After Frankel replied, “I’m still married,” Cohen was shocked.

“Crickets again! And scene,” she quipped. “And we’re back. And we’re walking.”

Cohen responded, “You’re killing me.”

Frankel and Hoppy, 50, who wed in 2010, called it quits in December 2012 after nearly three years of marriage. The former couple subsequently began a lengthy custody battle over their daughter Bryn, now 10.

The Skinnygirl CEO made headlines in August 2019 after she joked about being the only married woman on RHONY as she announced her departure.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married … that’s how crazy this ride is,” Frankel tweeted at the time. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo.”

While some fans assumed Frankel’s tweet meant she and Bernon, who she started seeing in October 2018, had secretly tied the knot, she later clarified her post. “I am not newly married,” she tweeted. “Believe me, when there is something to tell you, I will tell you!”

Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack also released a statement at the time.

“They resolved custody in 2014 by agreement, and settled their financial issues in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized,” Wallack said. “While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgment, Bethenny’s lawyers have objected.”

Frankel and Hoppy’s contentious divorce last made headlines during the summer of 2019 as they faced off in court.

“The conflict was day in and day out torture,” Frankel told the judge about Hoppy’s alleged behavior. “Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked and all-out assault in every possible way — on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life.”

The businessman, for his part, has denied Frankel’s allegations in the past. During a June 2019 court appearance, Hoppy told the court his “mindset has completely changed” over the course of their lengthy legal battle.

“I’ve accepted the fact that Bethenny is who she is. She is strong-willed. She does what she wants. Her actions, her behavior, I can’t control. I’ve moved on,” he said. “I have no opinion of what Bethenny does outside our daughter. I have no interest in sparring with her anymore. I have no interest in violating the parenting agreement. I care about Bryn.”