More conflict. Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, claimed during their ongoing custody battle over daughter Bryn, 9, that the reality star does not allow her child to pray while in her home.

“Bryn tells me when [she] tries to pray at Bethenny’s house, Bethenny shuts it down [and] says, ‘Don’t say that in my house,’” Hoppy, 48, alleged during testimony on Friday, June 21, the final day of the trial.

The exes then went back and forth about how Frankel, 48, allegedly only began objecting to Bryn’s religious education in recent months.

Elsewhere in his testimony, Hoppy claimed that he has put his drama-filled relationship with the Real Housewives of New York City star behind him. “My mindset has completely changed,” he said. “I’ve accepted the fact that Bethenny is who she is. She is strong-willed. She does what she wants. Her actions, her behavior, I can’t control. I’ve moved on. I have no opinion of what Bethenny does outside our daughter. I have no interest in sparring with her anymore. I have no interest in violating the parenting agreement. I care about Bryn.”

The businessman and Frankel wed in March 2010. They welcomed their first child two months later. The duo separated in December 2012, though their divorce was not finalized until July 2016.

The Skinnygirl CEO requested full custody of Bryn in March. Since then, the trial has been heated, with Frankel accusing her ex-husband on multiple occasions of abusive behavior. “The conflict was day in and day out torture,” she previously testified. “Emotional, mental, phone, FaceTime, being followed, being harassed, being verbally attacked and all-out assault in every possible way — on my character, on my mental state, on my family, on my parenting, on my career, on my life.”

Hoppy denied Frankel’s harassment allegations in 2017. His lawyer told Us Weekly at the time that his “only concern is his daughter.”

