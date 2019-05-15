Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy Both Break Down in Court: He ‘Tortured Me!’

Emotions were running high in court between Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy on day three of their custody battle over their 9-year-old daughter, Bryn.

According to Radar Online, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, interrupted her ex-husband during his testimony after Hoppy said he was “furious” that Frankel gave interviews regarding their split.

“You tortured me. You tortured me!” Frankel screamed out through tears.

The judge was forced to step in, reminding the Bravo star, “Ms. Frankel, this is Mr. Hoppy’s testimony.” After a break was ordered, the Skinnygirl CEO exited the courtroom, visibly emotional.

“He tortured me and is lying,” Frankel told her lawyers and current boyfriend, Paul Bernon. According to Radar, Hoppy was also emotional throughout Wednesday’s hearing.

This is not the first time that Frankel has accused Hoppy, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2012, of emotional abuse. During a March court appearance, Frankel compared living with Hoppy to being in a “torture chamber.” On Tuesday, May 14, Frankel told the judge that she couldn’t make an orthodontist appointment for their daughter until after the trial because she couldn’t be in the same room as Hoppy.

“An appointment with Jason is abusing me, making fun of me. An appointment with Jason is a torture chamber,” she said. “It is a vacuum of abuse. Going to an appointment with Jason is not a good idea, because he uses every way to abuse me when no one is looking.”

Frankel and Hoppy originally reached a custody agreement in 2014, but they returned to court earlier this year after the reality star sued her ex for full custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hoppy described his relationship with Bryn, calling her a “very happy” child.

“She is a confident little girl. … If we are having a dance party, she is the first one to dance,” Hoppy told the judge. “At school. she is a confident little girl.”

Hoppy went on to call his daughter “creative,” “competitive,” “athletic,” “determined” and “compassionate.” He also told the judge that Bryn loves to “ski” and go on roller coasters with Frankel, noting that “Bethenny is very good at rides.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!