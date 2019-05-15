She got it from her mom and dad. Jason Hoppy opened up about his daughter, Bryn, with ex-wife Bethenny Frankel amid the pair’s custody battle.

The 48-year-old detailed the qualities Bryn, 9, shares with her parents during a Wednesday, May 15, court appearance. “She’s competitive,” he testified. “I’m sure she gets that from Bethenny and I. Because we are both competitive people, and we are strong-minded — in a positive way.”

Hoppy went on to describe the exes’ only child together as an athletic and creative type who enjoys baking, crafting, swimming, football, baseball and tennis.

The businessman noted that his daughter is “very happy,” while he wants “to move on and be positive” in his coparenting relationship with Frankel, 48.

As for his personal life, Hoppy admitted that he dates when he is not with Bryn but is currently unattached. He added that he has never introduced a significant other to his child.

The former couple, who split in 2012 after less than three years of marriage, have been embroiled in a legal battle since the Real Housewives of New York City star sued for full custody earlier this year. They reached their prior agreement in 2014.

Frankel defended her social media vulnerability in court on Tuesday, May 14. “I know a lot of my fans. I do a lot of book signings. They help support me, and they help me pay Jason’s rent, and they are the people that are allowing me to stand on my own two feet,” she clapped back at Hoppy’s attorney. “That’s how I made money to pay Jason millions of dollars. That’s how he is paying your legal bills. That’s why you have this job right now. That’s how Jason can afford his rent, and that’s how I can afford my rent and support my daughter.”

The Skinnygirl CEO claimed in March that living with her ex-husband was like being in a “torture chamber.” She previously accused him of emotional abuse, though he denied her allegations.

