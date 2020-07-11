Bethenny Frankel is living her best life this summer.

While most days she’s busy managing her many business ventures — from her Skinnygirl brands to her upcoming podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” — the mogul, 49, is still managing to find time in her jam-packed schedule to enjoy the warm season.

One of her favorite activities? Getting to bond even more with her daughter, Bryn, 10, who she shares with ex Jason Hoppy. “Now that school is done for the year, [that means] less Zoom and more games!” the BStrong founder exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Frankel has also been making up for lost time with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, who she was living separately from at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Despite being apart, the lockdown “brought us closer than ever,” the entrepreneur gushed about her relationship with the producer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them. So we are closer than ever.”

Staying healthy by working out and eating right is another important part of her daily routine. But while the Real Housewives of New York City alum is all about staying in shape, she still enjoys to treat herself with a cocktail at the end of the day.

“I’m a fan of indulging,” she told Us in November 2019. “I think people are always told how to restrict and my feeling is you have to teach people how to indulge. It’s OK to have some cake, it’s OK to have some cookies. If you’re getting buckets of popcorn and brownies, choose how you’re going to invest — the way you invest in shopping, the way you invest in money. You don’t go and just buy everything, you just pick your spots.”

Keep scrolling to see Frankel’s action-packed day in action.