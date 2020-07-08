10 Times Bethenny Frankel Proved She Has the Best Bikini Body

Bethenny Frankel is a Bravo Icon! The 49-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum is well-known for her witty one-liners, her successful Skinnygirl line ⁠and her impressive ability to keep her body in tip-top shape.

Like former foe Kelly Bensimon, the Skinnygirl founder and CEO is no stranger to stripping down into sexy swimwear on the ‘gram. From trendy one-pieces to barely-there bikinis, the reality star’s 2.2 million followers have a good handle on the entrepreneur’s swimwear collection.

Frankel’s lifestyle brand undoubtedly has a huge following, but she also has a fair share of critics who say she’s too skinny. During an appearance on the Meredith Vieira Show in 2015, the mom of one addressed critics’ commets: “I feel like, who cares, they are always going to say something. I do have a brand called Skinnygirl, so I am going to get beaten up for it.”

But the BStrong founder has no problem clapping back at trolls for making inappropriate comments. In February 2019, she told critics to “f–k off” for making comments about her weight after she posted a video of herself enjoying an ice cream sundae.

A month prior, she posted a pic of a triple cheeseburger and in the accompanying caption, she wrote, “People tell me to eat a cheeseburger (or 3.) Then what?”

For every critic, the New York native has a devoted fan. “Dang Bethenny you have the body of a 20-year-old👍,” an Instagram user commented on a photo of Frankel and Hoda Kotb from November 2019. “You 2 are beautiful inside, and out!😍,” another fan wrote.

And there are so many more iconic swimwear moments where that came from! Keep scrolling to see some of Frankel’s hottest bikini pics from over the years!

