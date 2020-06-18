So beautiful! Though there are many Real Housewives alums who know how to work it in a bikini, but no one does it quite as flawlessly and frequently as Kelly Bensimon.

It seems like the former Real Housewife of New York star’s favorite thing to wear is an itty-bitty two-piece — and we can see why! The 52-year-old looks off-the-charts incredible with her toned tummy and long tanned limbs. We wouldn’t want to cover any of that up either!

She seems to favor certain styles and brands, such as Melissa Odabash, which she’s worn a handful of times including one seriously stunning photo session on the beach. Another is Michelle Farmer Collaborate, which have equally chic designs, though are a little bit bolder.

Not only does she know how to rock a swimsuit, but oh boy, does she know how to accessorize one. After all, she was the founding editor of Elle Accessories. A favorite addition is a set of layered gold necklaces from LSC Design Vintage Jewelry or some Morgan Lane pieces. But it’s not always all about the glamour.

On Sunday, June 14, Bensimon shared a series of snaps of herself wearing a trucker hat and aviator sunglasses while catching rays in Florida.

Keep scrolling to admire her killer figure and super stylish swim style. You won’t be sorry! It’s the summer inspo we could all use.

