Brielle Biermann isn’t the only Biermann girl who slays in a bikini! Her younger sister Ariana proves she also knows how to work it in a chic two-piece from their mom Kim Zolciak’s swimwear line, Salty K.

On Sunday, June 14, the 18-year-old posted a series of pics to her Instagram feed cuddling up with the family’s rescue dog, Sinn, wearing nothing more than a white Salty K bikini. The stringy design is the Boardwalk Bikini, which retails for $180 ($90 for each piece).

23-year-old big sis Brielle commented on the snap, writing, “Cutest angels ♥️😻♥️👼🏻,” while other users also praised the photo. “You’re so beautiful 💗and ur doggie is the cutest,” wrote one Instagram follower. “Can’t believe that little girl is now a beautiful young woman 💕 ,” commented another.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has rocked a look from her mom’s swimwear brand. On Friday, May 22, she posted a pic of herself lounging on a pool raft in a pale pink version of the Boardwalk Bikini. Meanwhile, that same day, Brielle posted a swimsuit snap, favoring a salmon-hued one-piece that was equally as sexy and stylish. This low-cut, cheeky look named the Sandollar Full Piece retails for $180.

Ariana recently graduated high school via Zoom and her momma could not have been more proud. “I can’t stop crying. How did this happen so fast,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned a screenshot of the virtual graduation on Saturday, May 23. “We are so proud of you ARIANA BIERMANN!! You maintained straights A’s (a couple B’s) here and there and filmed alllll 12 years during your schooling, you have the been the most incredible sister and daughter anyone could ever ask for, always willing to help your family, friends and anyone else that needed it.”

To see all the adorably stunning shots of Ariana in her white bikini cuddling up with the family dog, keep scrolling.

