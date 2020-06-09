With the days getting longer and beaches slowly opening up, it’s time to invest in new sunglasses for summer 2020! And where better to pull style inspiration from than some of the hottest celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato? We gathered some of the top shades stars seem to be loving this year and found the perfect copycat styles you can shop for yourself.

This year, it appears that A-listers are going bold with their choice of sunnies. From neon colors to oversize frames, shades are no longer something celebs want to hide behind. Now it’s all about standing out!

For instance, Lovato posted a pool selfie rocking a pair of sheer red lenses that look like they might turn the whole world a rosy hue. But one thing is for certain: they definitely grasp your attention! Bella Hadid also dared to play around with color, posing in a pair of neon green shades that are as fashion-forward as she is.

And it’s not just about color. Stars are also wearing lots of black frames that are anything but boring. The monochrome hue can still make a major statement thanks to large sizes and interesting shapes. While Jenner showcased a thick frame option with a minimal cat-eye flick, Megan Thee Stallion looked like a futuristic style queen in her dark cheek-grazing sunnies.

To shop these styles and more, keep scrolling to see how you can mimic some of the hottest sunglass looks seen on celebrities this year.

