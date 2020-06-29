See Hailey Baldwin's Hottest Swim Style of All Time

Too hot to handle! Hailey Baldwin seriously slays in all kinds of swimwear, showing off her toned, enviable physique in everything from itty-bitty bikinis to super stylish cover-ups.

The 23-year-old model may not post bikini pics all that often, but when she does, it’s good! One of her favorite bikini styles seems to be a bandeau top. There was an olive green look she wore while paddle boarding in Jamaica, a super smart white number that was totally crisp and, most recently, a retro-chic tangerine piece from Triangl.

With that being said, now and again, she’ll go for a string number that leaves little to the imagination. For instance, there’s a neon green snake print one that she’s worn a couple of times — and we can see why. She looks off the charts in it!

On top of the great swimsuits, the blonde beauty knows how to accessorize like a pro! She’s done cowboy hats and straw hats, square shades and cat eye sunglasses, and a white button down as a go-to cover-up. Does it get any more fashionable than that?

Her swim style is so good, she created her very own line for Roxy. Baldwin teamed up with world champion surfer and close friend Kelia Moniz to launch the Roxy Sister Collection. “It’s a true pleasure to get to work with a brand that has always supported women and actively works to help them achieve their dreams,” she said in a press release.

Keep scrolling to see some of her hottest bikini looks of all time.

