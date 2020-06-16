Bebe Rexha Goes Au Naturel on TikTok: ‘Thought I’d Get a Little Bit Nakey’

Bebe Rexha stripped down for her 3.6 million TikTok followers on Saturday, June 13 and her followers can’t get enough of the funny video.

In the clip, the “Last Hurrah” singer quite literally gets naked for her fans, set to the tune of “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey. The video documents the stars’ transition from wearing clothing to, well, not.

She starts the video wearing a black Off-White bodycon dress paired with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed beach hat. After blowing a kiss to followers, Rexha ditches the curve-hugging number for a strapless floral bikini.

And in the final clip, it appears as though the star is naked! She covers her body with her beach hat and makes a cute embarrassed expression before exiting the frame.

The 30-year-old hitmaker captioned the video, “Haven’t posted a TikTok in a while so thought I’d get a little bit nakey.”

Her post has since racked up over 200,000 “likes” and nearly 1,000 comments.

“Your neighbors 👁️👄👁️,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “The QUEEN herself, you look so amazing ❤️.”

Others were excited to see Rexha back on TikTok because she hasn’t posted on the platform since May 23. In her last video, the New York native wore a cute lounge outfit consisting of gray sweatpants and a black cropped tank top.

Last April, Nikki and Brie Bella created a TikTok video set to the same song. Instead of documenting the process of getting naked, The Bella Twins did the opposite. In the video, the WWE stars went from makeup-free (and in Brie’s case, naked) to glam in seconds.

The pregnant sisters dressed up in their quarantine best to watch the new episode of their popular E! reality show. “Get to the couch! Total Bellas is on now!” Nikki wrote in the accompanying caption.