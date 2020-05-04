TikTok is one of the few good things to come out of the coronavirus quarantine. Although it technically launched in the U.S. in August 2018, the Chinese-originated video-sharing app has become a sensation in recent months as users are stuck at home with little else to do than scroll, dance and repeat.

TikTok offers a wide range of content — from quick cooking tutorials to family pranks to viral challenges — but perhaps the most popular aspect is the music. Countless songs have become hits thanks to the social media platform, including Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide.” It has also breathed new life into years-old songs such as Kesha’s “Cannibal” and J Boog’s “Let’s Do It Again,” both of which were originally released in 2010 to moderate success.

TikTok user Keara Wilson helped turn “Savage” into a megahit by creating a dance challenge to the song, which Megan, 25, herself tried her hand at in March. As the track continued to climb the Billboard chart, the rapper released a remix featuring Beyoncé in April, with all proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Toosie Slide,” meanwhile, was destined to become a TikTok phenomenon from the beginning. An influencer named Toosie uploaded a video of him and his friends dancing to clips of the song in March before it was officially released, and Drake, 33, dropped the full version days later, complete with the catchy “right foot up, left foot slide” lyrics instructing TikTok users how to do the dance. “Toosie Slide” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April, making the Toronto native the first male artist in history to have three chart-topping debuts.

The Weeknd and Wiz Khalifa are among the other artists who have had their music go viral on TikTok, with “Blinding Lights” and “Something New,” respectively. Industry newcomers have made a name for themselves on the app too, such as New Zealand singer Benee with “Superlonely,” rapper SAINt JHN with “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” and pop duo Social House with “Magic in the Hamptons.”

Watch the video above to see 10 songs that have taken over TikTok!