10 Best Songs of 2019: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More





The music industry is in tip-top shape as a new decade approaches. Thanks to newcomers such as Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ingrid Andress, 2019 ended on a high note, flooding music libraries with one hit after another.

Below, Us Weekly compiles the 10 best songs of the year. Check out the list!

10. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott

Something no one saw coming in 2019? One of the most anticipated hip-hop releases marking the return of a rock legend to the top 40. Malone teamed up with his childhood idol (plus fellow rapper Scott) for a towering collaboration that melds genres in a way the music industry has never heard before.

9. “Falling,” Harry Styles

The One Direction alum’s vocals have been on point since his days on The X Factor UK, but he takes things up several notches on his latest piano ballad. The gut-wrenching lyrics mourn the end of a relationship, with Styles blaming alcohol and his “wandering hands.” The end result has made many fans cry — in a cool way.

8. “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

After six years apart, the boy band put their differences aside and returned with a bang — and a bop. The JoBros’ infectious comeback single is an ode to their wives and a true return to form, complete with simple yet memorable guitar chords, the catchiest pre-chorus of the past 12 months and whistles for days.

7. “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

The pop star flexed her way through 2019, kicking off the year with an intoxicating, “My Favorite Things”-sampling anthem about treating her friends to the finer things in life rather than blowing all her cash on a man. It pairs well with a glass (or three) of champagne at a Tiffany’s jewelry counter.

6. “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

Andress may be the new kid on the block in Nashville, but it won’t be long before she becomes a household name and takes over country radio. Her tender ballad about bringing a boyfriend home to meet her family is, without question, the best-written song of the year.

5. “Bury a Friend,” Billie Eilish

Sure, the teen found more success with her single “Bad Guy,” but “Bury a Friend” is the real gem from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The only thing scarier than the song’s tongue-stapling, bedroom-monster-lurking sound effects is how effortlessly Eilish is taking over, one day at a time.

4. “Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

The newcomer’s larger-than-life trap-country jam not only breathed new life into Cyrus’ career but also became the longest-running No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. To put it simply, any year-end list without it is irrelevant.

3. “Juice,” Lizzo

The breakthrough artist earns the right to brag on her megahit celebrating the importance of self-love. Over a funky beat that Bruno Mars probably would’ve killed for, Lizzo rattles off dozens of epic one-liners, giving Instagram influencers all the captions they needed in 2019.

2. “Lover,” Taylor Swift

The title track from the hitmaker’s latest blockbuster is her best song since 2014’s “Blank Space.” Centered around a stunningly dreamy, wedding reception-ready bridge, the ballad transports listeners to another dimension, putting Swift in a class of her own.

1. “Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston

The DJ’s euphoric mix of the late music icon’s previously unreleased Steve Winwood cover reinvigorated Houston’s fan base seven years after her untimely death. The posthumous release became a monstrous summer anthem that carried over into the fall, winter and beyond for good reason.

Honorable Mentions: “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Cellophane” by FKA Twigs, “Redesigning Women” by The Highwomen, “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Con Altura” by Rosalía and J Balvin and “Harmony Hall” by Vampire Weekend.