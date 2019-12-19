21 Most Iconic Celebrity Photos of the 2010s Decade

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that certainly rang true over the past decade.

Between the years of 2010 and 2019, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were at the forefront of fans’ minds, thanks largely to now-iconic photos of them living their daily lives in the spotlight.

Gaga made headlines countless times throughout the decade, starting things off in 2010 by wearing a meat dress at the MTV Video Music Awards. Nine years later, she continued to spark conversations with her awards show appearances, specifically when she and Bradley Cooper got cozy during their performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Kardashian, for her part, saw her star rise immensely over the past 10 years. She broke the internet more than once with her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries and her nude Paper magazine cover.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, were not a couple until mid-2016, but they have caused many a frenzy ever since. From their 2018 wedding to the arrival of their son, Archie, a year later, it’s safe to say the royal couple owned a solid chunk of the decade.

As 2020 draws closer, Us Weekly rounded up 21 of the most iconic celebrity photos from the 2010s. Scroll down to see which ones made the cut!