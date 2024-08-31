A GoFundMe campaign was started to support the late Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, and it quickly surpassed its fundraising goals.

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss,” a website description reads. “Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family.”

Matthew and his brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, were killed in a bike accident on Thursday, August 29. They were 29 and 31, respectively. Us Weekly confirmed that the brothers were hit by a drunk driver, who was subsequently charged with their deaths.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers-in-law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” their family wrote in a statement. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Johnny and Matthew are survived by their parents and sisters, as well as their respective wives and children. Johnny, who played hockey for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was married to Meredith Gaudreau, with whom he shared daughter Noa and son Johnny. Madeline, meanwhile, was married to Matthew and she is expecting their first baby.

After news broke of the brothers’ deaths, Holland Korbitz organized the GoFundMe campaign and asked for $30,000.

“Although no amount of money can ease the pain of loss, your support on any level will help take some of the financial weight off the Gaudreau family as they navigate this journey,” the description reads. “All donations raised will be transferred directly to Madeline to help pay for funeral expenses and baby Tripp.”

As of Saturday, August 31, the fundraiser has raised over $325,000 from 4,000 good samaritans. Hockey star Matthew Tkachuk, who previously played with Johnny on the Calgary Flames, is listed as one of the donors.

“Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile,” Tkachuk, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 30. “RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔.”

Madeline has not yet publicly addressed her husband or brother-in-law’s death, while Meredith broke her silence earlier on Saturday.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect,” Meredith wrote via Instagram. “Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”