Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, has broken her silence after the NHL star’s untimely death in August.

In a post to Instagram Saturday, August 31, Meredith shared a carousel of photos of the couple together. “Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she captioned the collection.

“I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

Johnny, who was a professional hockey player, is survived by his wife, whom he married in September 2021, their daughter Noa, who turns 2 in October, and son Johnny Jr., who was born in February.

Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were struck by a car and killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 29, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

Related: Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith's Relationship Timeline Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, were married for three years before his untimely death. Meredith was Johnny’s No. 1 fan on the ice as he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Last game of the season tonight 🥲. Love our guy so much 💙❤️ ,” she wrote via Instagram […]

The siblings were in town to celebrate their sister Katie’s wedding and were set to be groomsmen later that week in Philadelphia. The wedding has since been postponed. (Johnny and Matthrew’s parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, also share daughters Katie and Kristen.)

Us Weekly later confirmed that a man named Sean M. Higgins was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide following the crash. Higgins, 43, is suspected of driving drunk, which led to him swerving on the road before colliding with the Gaudreau siblings.

Higgins reportedly admitted to drinking five to six beers before the crash occurred. The suspect told officers that “his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving.”

Related: Johnny Gaudreau’s Family Guide: Meet the Late NHL Star’s Wife and Kids Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Although Johnny Gaudreau loved the game of hockey, his family always came first. Off the ice, the NHL player enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, Meredith, and their two children, Noa and Johnny. Tragedy struck the Gaudreau family, however, when Johnny and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed while […]

Johnny was a star in the NHL after being selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In July 2022, he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets where he played left wing for two seasons before his death.

Matthew was also a hockey player, spending seven years in the minor league after playing at Boston College. (Johnny also played at Boston College before going pro.)

Matthew leaves behind his wife, Madeline Gaudreau, whom he wed in July 2021. (Madeline is currently pregnant with the couple’s first baby, according to an online registry.) Prior to his death, Matthew was the head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where he and Johnny played as teenagers.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Johnny and Matthew’s family released a statement on Friday, August 30, mourning the loss of both men.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” the statement shared by Boston reporter Dan Roche via X reads. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”