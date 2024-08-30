Your account
Celebrity News

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith Gaudreau’s Relationship Timeline

By
Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith's Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram

Johnny Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, were married for three years before his untimely death.

Meredith was Johnny’s No. 1 fan on the ice as he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Last game of the season tonight 🥲. Love our guy so much 💙❤️ ,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2024 alongside a photo of the couple with daughter Noa and son Johnny.

Four months later, news broke on August 30, 2024, that the NHL player had died in a biking accident in New Jersey alongside his brother, Matthew.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the Ohio hockey team said in a statement at the time.  “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend.”

The message continued, “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”

The Gaudreau brothers were in NJ for their sister Katie’s wedding, which was scheduled for August 31, 2024.

Keep scrolling to revisit Johnny and Meredith’s love story:

February 2020

Johnny and Meredith made their social media debut in February. Meredith, a registered nurse, shared photos from the pair’s visit to Canada’s Lake Louise via Instagram, captioning it with a snowflake and Canadian flag emoji. (At the time, Johnny played hockey for the Calgary Flames.)

September 2020

Johnny proposed the following September at the Avalon Jetty in New Jersey.

“Forever and ever. We’re getting married!!! I love you so much, John 🤍,” Meredith wrote via Instagram.

September 2021

They got married one year later, with Johnny captioning wedding photos, “What a weekend!! Very lucky!!🤍🖤.”

Courtesy of Johnny Gaudreau/Instagram

September 2022

Shortly after Johnny signed with the Blue Jackets, the pair became parents for the first time. Daughter Noa Harper was born on September 30 with “a ton of black hair,” according to Meredith’s Instagram announcement.

February 2024

The couple’s son, Johnny Edward, was born two years later on February 22.

“Love you @johngaudreau03 – 2 under 2 life here we comeeee 🥰,” Meredith quipped via Instagram.

One month later, baby Johnny went to his first Blue Jackets game with Meredith and Noa.

Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith's Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram

August 2024

News broke that Johnny and his brother Matthew died at the respective ages of 31 and 29. They were struck and killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

“Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” a statement from the Blue Jackets read. “He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. … We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

