Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s uncle Jim has released a statement on behalf of the family after the brothers’ tragic deaths.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” the statement shared by Boston reporter Dan Roche via X reads. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 29, when they were struck by a car and killed. The siblings were in town for their sister’s wedding, where they were set to be groomsmen. (Johnny and Matthew’s parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, are also parents of daughters Katie and Kristen.)

Us Weekly later confirmed that a man named Sean M. Higgins was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. The 43-year-old is suspected of driving drunk, which caused him to swerve on the road before hitting the Gaudreau brothers. He reportedly admitted to having five to six beers before the crash occurred.

Higgins failed sobriety tests before being booked and taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility. He remained in custody due to the authorities’ active investigation.

Both Johnny and his brother were collegiate athletes, playing hockey at Boston College. Johnny played for the Calgary Flames for the first nine seasons of his NHL career before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” read a statement shared via the team’s X account after the athlete’s death. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”

The message noted that Johnny played “with great joy,” adding that his positive attitude was felt by his teammates and supporters alike. “He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could,” the statement concluded. “The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Johnny and Meredith welcomed two children — a daughter and son — after tying the knot in 2021. Four months before his death, Meredith shared a sweet photo with her husband and their kids on the ice.

“Last game of the season tonight 🥲. Love our guy so much 💙❤️ !” she wrote via Instagram in April.

Matthew, meanwhile, married wife Madeline in 2021.