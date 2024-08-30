Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau has died at the age of 31 following a bike accident near his hometown.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were struck and killed while biking in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, on the evening of Thursday, August 29, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Both men were scheduled to be groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the franchise posted via X on Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”