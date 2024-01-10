Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year

Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024.

Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. The aircraft had engine trouble and fell into the ocean. The plane’s pilot also died onboard in the accident.

In addition to being an actor, Oliver was also a realtor at Beverly Hills brokerage The Agency.

“Christian, Madita and Annik, you will be missed. May you rest in peace,” The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky wrote in a social media tribute. “My prayers are with you and your entire Agency family. You are a great friend, father, husband, actor and agent. You made us laugh, you care more than most. You are missed and loved.”

Four days later, news broke that The Cleaning Lady star Aden Canto had died at the age of 42.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Canto’s rep said in a statement, revealing the actor privately battled appendiceal cancer. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Canto, and their two children: Roman and Eve.

