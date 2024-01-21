Your account
Celebrity News

Soap Star David Gail Dead: Star of ‘General Hospital’ Spinoff ‘Port Charles’ Was 58

By
Port Charles Soap Star David Gail Dead at 58
David Gail Charley Gallay/WireImage

Soap star David Gail has died at the age of 58.

Gail was best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles, the spinoff of General Hospital. His death was confirmed by Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast. (Gail played Stuart Carson, the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.)

During a recent episode of Ferriero’s podcast, they paid tribute to the late actor while discussing his onscreen engagement.

“For those that have contacted me ‘Why is this not showing up on Google?’ Please stop. The family will report it at the appropriate time to them,” Ferriero wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, January 20. “I am sharing what I’ve been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you.”

Deal of the Day

A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

This story is developing.

