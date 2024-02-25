Your account
Celebrity News

‘Nancy Drew’ Alum Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49 After ALS Battle: He Made ‘You Feel So Loved’

By
Kenneth Mitchell Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Nancy Drew and Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell died after a five-year battle with ALS. He was 49.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” a note on his X page read on Sunday, February 25.

According to the obituary, Mitchell died one day earlier on Saturday, February 24.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement added. “He’s played an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was down as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower … Susan’s partner, and more than anything else, a proud father.”

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Susan Mitchell, and their two children: Lilah and Kallum.

“Ken was the keeper of countless friendships. Like a massive star exploding with kindness, purity and a particular brand of silly, you were pulled right into his orbit,” the X statement continued. “Once captured, Ken could bathe you in positivity, thoughtfulness, and hilarity, and make you feel so loved.”

Captain Marvel Star Kenneth Mitchell Dead at 49 After ALS Battle
The note continued: “Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children.”

Kenneth was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2018.

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” the obituary added. “He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community.”

Kenneth continued to act after receiving his diagnosis.

“Working on Lower Decks is the last time I remember walking before having to be in a motorized wheelchair,” he previously told SyFy Wire in 2020 of the Star Treks spinoff. “I remember walking up the stairs to go into the studio and the recording booth, and I remember having a great time with [showrunner] Mike [McMahan] and the team. And then I remember walking down the stairs but having trouble getting down. But, to be honest, that’s my last memory of walking on my own. And for that to be [my] last memory, it’s pretty damn special.”

