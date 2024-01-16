Kate Beckinsale is mourning the death of her stepfather, British director Roy Battersby.

“I have no words yet. Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing,” Beckinsale, 50, captioned an Instagram video of Battersby made by a fan account on Monday, January 15. “I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost.”

In the video, Battersby opened up about his growing up during World War II, recalling how his family used to sleep in a concrete “street shelter” to protect themselves from air raids. “And when V-E Day came, it was a wonderful day because it meant that all the air raids and everything were ending and people weren’t having to leave their families and go to the war and be a part [of it],” he stated, adding that his neighborhood celebrated the victory with a big street party.

The clip was followed by a montage of photos and videos of Battersby with Beckinsale and her mother, Judy Loe, over the years. (Loe, 76, was married to Kate’s father, Richard Beckinsale, from 1977 to 1979 and married Battersby in 1997.)

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Kate also shared an obituary for her late stepfather via her Instagram Story, confirming his death at age 87. “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” read the statement. “He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow.”

Throughout his career, Battersby directed a number of British TV series and movies, including Play for Today, Couples, No Excuses, Between the Lines and Red Mercury. His last directing credit was a 2006 episode of the show A Touch of Frost, according to his IMDb profile.

Battersby’s death comes one week after Kate joined him in the hospital after presenting at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7. “Golden globes 2024 start to end,” the actress captioned photos from the awards ceremony, as well as snaps sitting by her stepfather’s hospital bed in her sparkling silver Atelier Zuhra dress.

Related: Kate Beckinsale's Love Life: Marriages, Flings and More Kate Beckinsale has been a leading lady in some of Hollywood’s favorite films for more than two decades, and throughout that time, she has had a handful of personal relationships that have made headlines. Early on in her career, the Serendipity actress dated Michael Sheen. They were first linked in 1995, and during their eight-year […]

A few days later, Kate seemingly hinted that Battersby had passed by posting an ominous black square via her Instagram. Though she didn’t caption the Thursday, January 11, post, Kate pinned several comments of fans offering their condolences.

“Devastating. Heartbroken for you,” one user’s pinned comment states. “Shine brightly wonderful Roy 🤍.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t know how you made it through last night with all that is going on. You are strong and a consummate pro. Having the leave the side of your beautiful Roy to honor this commitment at the Globes was above and beyond.”

Kate showed her gratitude for the fan’s kind words by replying, “Thank you and thank you for your supportive texts all the way through. That was so kind xx.”

Back in November 2023, Kate shared several sweet photos of herself and her mother hugging Battersby via Instagram, which she captioned with a single blue heart emoji.