Kate Beckinsale is hinting at the loss of her stepfather with an ominous Instagram post.

The British actress, 50, posted a cryptic black square via Instagram on Thursday, January 11, two days after sharing photos of herself and family members gathered around a hospital bed with Beckinsale still in her Golden Globes dress.

The black square, which the Underworld actress shared on Wednesday, January 10, wasn’t accompanied by a caption, but many have taken the post to mean that her stepfather, Roy Battersby, had passed away.

Following the January 7 awards ceremony, Beckinsale posted a series of photos from the event, with the hospital photos included at the end of the carousel. Many believe the patient to be Battersby, 87, though she has yet to publicly confirm.

Fans have written their heartfelt condolences to Beckinsale and her family in the comments, many of which have been “liked” and “pinned” by Beckinsale’s account. “Please accept my condolences,” read one pinned comment. “Roy was a gift to you, Jude and everyone who had the honor of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m so, so sorry. Roy was such a beautiful soul who I had the absolute pleasure of meeting and chatting with. It truly was a privilege to meet such a great man. Sending all my love to you all.”

Related: Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids: Photos The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! These celebrity parents all share striking similarities — and features! — with their cute kids.

Though Beckinsale has not shared the details behind the post-Golden Globes hospital visit, one comment on her post seems to indicate that her stepfather has been battling ongoing health issues. “I don’t know how you made it through last night with all that is going on,” one follower commented on her Golden Globes post. “You are strong and a consummate pro. Having to leave the side of your beautiful Roy to honor this commitment at the Globes was above and beyond.”

Beckinsale replied to the comment saying, “Thank you and thank you for your supportive texts all the way through. That was so kind xx.”

The actress may have hinted at Battersby’s health issues in August when she posted about the passing of her cat, Clive. Along with a lengthy caption urging fans to “accept grief,” Beckinsale’s post included photos of an elderly person (whose face is hidden) laying in a hospital bed and receiving medical treatments.

Related: Meant to Be! ‘Serendipity’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Is it meant to be? In 2001, romantic comedy fans followed the would-or-wouldn’t-they romance of Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack‘s lovestruck characters in Serendipity. In the classic film, the actors played Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, respectively, who ended up searching for one another over several years in New York City after they first met, fell […]

Beckinsale’s mother, English actress Judy Loe, married Battersby in 1997. She was previously married to Richard Beckinsale, with whom she shares Kate, her only child, from 1977 to 1979.