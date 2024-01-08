Your account
Stylish

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Golden Globes: From Hair to Makeup

By
Best Beauty Looks At The 2024 Golden Globes
14
Emily Blunt.Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Award season is here — and trust Us, the stars did not disappoint.

The 81st Golden Globes — held on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills — was the first event to kick off the exciting period of fabulosity and accolades — and the hair and makeup were better than ever.

From a fashion standpoint, classic glamour dominated the red carpet. Think: Quinta Brunson’s dazzling Balmain halter neck dress and Margot Robbie’s custom, Barbie-perfect Armani Privé gown.

The same theme applied to beauty. Hollywood’s biggest glam pros created a mix of showstopping ’dos and flawless makeup, all while making sure they remained natural and effortless. “Our inspiration is always healthy hair,” said celebrity colorist and OLAPLEX ambassador Jacob Schwartz, who crafted Robbie’s gorgeous blonde shade.

Makeup artist to the stars Mélanie Inglessis had a similar vision, being inspired by Rosamund Pike’s “own beauty” for the Saltburn actress’ gorgeous eye makeup.

Scroll on to see the other A-listers’ wow-worthy makeup and hair from last night:

In this article

America Ferrera
Angela Bassett

Camila Morrone
Elizabeth Olsen
Emily Blunt
Hailee Steinfeld

Issa Rae

Julia Garner
Margot Robbie
Natalie Portman
Rachel Brosnahan

Rosamund Pike

