The Barbie cast — including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — reunited to celebrate the film’s success at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

Continuing her Barbie press tour trend of drawing fashion inspiration from Barbie dolls, Robbie, 33, donned a pink custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown inspired by 1997’s “Superstar” Barbie. While Robbie was the film’s only cast member to attend the awards in Barbie’s signature color, Gosling, 43, exuded Kenergy in a custom black Gucci suit with white trim.

Will Ferrell, who portrayed the CEO of Mattel in the Greta Gerwig-directed flick, kept things classy in a white tux jacket, black pants and a black bow tie, while America Ferrera, who played Barbie’s human friend Gloria, glimmered in a custom silver Dolce & Gabbana dress with beaded accents.

Barbie received nine nominations at the awards show, earning nods for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and taking home the win for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Additionally, Robbie was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Gosling was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. (The pair ultimately lost out to Emma Stone for Poor Things and Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, respectively.)

Gerwig garnered nods for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture alongside her husband and writing partner, Noah Baumbach, and Best Director – Motion Picture, the latter of which was won by Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer. Three songs from the movie — Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” — were also nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, the latter of which won.

Barbie was released in July 2023 and went on to become the biggest box office hit of the year, raking in more than $1.4 billion. Shortly before the film debuted in theaters, Robbie revealed that she promised a big return in ticket sales, even though she was not sure she could follow through on her pledge.

“I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?” Robbie, who also produced the film, told Collider in July 2023.

To convince Warner Bros. and Mattel to greenlight her pitch, Robbie compared her vision to cinematic blockbusters of the past.

“Studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she explained. “And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘Dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg’ — pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’”

Once Robbie convinced the key players to make the Barbie movie, she had to stand her ground on keeping the film’s release date — the same day Nolan’s Oppenheimer would be hitting theaters.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me because we worked together on some other projects,” Robbie told Oppenheimer starMurphy during a December 2023 episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “He was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’”

Robbie refused to cave, despite Roven’s insistence. “I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date,’” she continued. “And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’”

The decision ultimately paid off as Robbie predicted Barbie and Oppenheimer would make “a perfect double billing,” and the Barbenheimer craze was born.

Scroll down to see what the Barbie cast wore at the 2024 Golden Globes: