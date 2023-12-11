Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: See the Complete List

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will look a little different this year, but the list of nominees for the 2024 ceremony is as stacked with talent as ever.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominations — which honor accomplishments across film and television — on Monday, December 11. The lineup included two new categories for best performance in stand-up comedy on television and cinematic and box office achievement, which will be awarded to the highest-earning or most widely seen blockbusters that also achieved artistic excellence.

While Barbie is the most nominated movie with 9 nominations, and Succession has the same amount in the TV categories.

The awards show first took place in 1944, but it has undergone a transformation in recent years. After the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which was the organization of international journalists responsible for awarding the Golden Globes — had no Black members, stars boycotted the 2022 ceremony, which was ultimately not televised.

Later that year, the HFPA vowed to increase membership “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.” The Golden Globes subsequently returned to NBC in January, with Hollywood A-listers once again in attendance for the 2023 ceremony.

News broke in June that the HFPA had been dissolved and Dick Clark Productions had acquired the Golden Globes. “We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement at the time.

Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske added that the company hoped to “continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world” as they worked to “grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”

The Golden Globes will be the first film and TV-centric awards show to occur since the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended in September and November, respectively.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of this year’s nominees:

Best Picture Drama:

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy:

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Musical/Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Drama Series:

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Score – Motion Picture:

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Picture – Non-English Language:

Anatomy of a Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, USA

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television:

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Song – Motion Picture:

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series:

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture – Animated:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.